Tivy JV manhandles SAVM with 56-26 blowout

Tivy upped its junior varsity district record to 4-1, and overall mark to 8-1, with an impressive 56-26 victory over visiting San Antonio Veterans Memorial Wednesday night at Antler Stadium.
The Antlers offense and defense got in on the action during the first half when Tivy opened up a 34-20 halftime lead behind four TD passes, one rushing touchdown, and another score by way of an interception return.
Cade Jones found Carson Jones for a 43-yard airstrike, completed a 24-yard pass to Diego Benavides to the endzone, and hit Adam Chancellor with an aerial that went for 25 yards. Cade Jones and Chancellor also hit for a 33-yard gain before half.
Domynik Vasquez’ 5-yard scoring run and Rockey DeLeon racing 65 yards with an interception accounted for remaining first half scoring.
More defensive highlights included Caleb Lopez having three sacks and a fumble recovery, while James Montrose and Eric Batts combined for another sack.
Pablo Rivera was good on four of five extra-point kicks.
Domynik Vasquez started second half scoring with a 32-yard TD pass to Darren Dominguez.
Cade Jones hooked up for a 55-yard TD pass to Vasquez, and scrambled 30 yards for his own touchdown. Graham Ballay helped set up the offense when he gained 16 yards on a rush attempt.
Pablo Rivera’s two PATs, and a tackle by Josh Ellis for a safety tallied remaining points.
The defense continued to shine when Keaton Herman intercepted a pass and Christian Stahl pounced on a fumble, registered seven tackles for lost yardage and sacked the Patriots quarterback three times.
Connor Coffee was responsible for three TFL and a sack. Single TFL's were from Blaine Gaffney, Curtis Woods, Christian Terrazas, and Shaen-Jay Patterson. Josh Ellis and Lopez had one sack apiece in the second half.
The JV concludes its season at Lockhart on Thursday.
