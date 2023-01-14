Antlers topple SAVM's perfect record

Tivy’s 20-3 outburst in the fourth quarter broke open a close game and toppled the Patriots from the ranks of District 26-5A’s unbeaten when the Antlers sent San Antonio Veterans Memorial home with a 59-37 spanking Friday.
The loss marked Veterans Memorial’s first since November and kept Tivy among the upper tier of district teams at 3-2. Tivy went to 17-6 overall, while the Patriots saw their record move to 22-4.
Until the Antlers went wild for 20 unanswered points, the game hung in the balance as the Patriots trailed just 39-37 only 30 seconds into the final period. Tivy was behind in the game once and there were two ties. The Antlers, however, ratcheted up the pressure both offensively and defensively over the final 7:11.
After a three-pointer cut Tivy’s lead to two, Jackson Johnston, Mekhi Frazier, Quentin Vega, Jaden Frausto and Mason Carlile ran the Patriots ragged.
Frausto had six of his 14 points in the final eight minutes and was one of three Antlers to hit that total. Johnston, Frazier and Vega balanced Tivy’s blitz with four points each. Carlile added three.
Johnston and Vega tallied 14 for the game, Carlile pitched in 11, and Frazier’s four were his scoring contributions. Jake Layton’s layup with three seconds on first quarter clock accounted for Tivy’s other points.
Braylon Ayala, Luke Johnston, Cade Braaten, Rylan Schumacher and Robert Jackson also were part of Tvy’s swarming philosophy, and while not scoring, were instrumental in knocking off the Patriots.
“This team is a complete team. There was never a drop off in energy. Our guys who don’t necessarily start, but work hard in practices are the reason we accomplished this win,” said Tivy head coach Joe Davis. “Iron sharpens iron, and our starters don’t score in practice like they do in games. Our bench players test them,” said Davis.
Tivy flexed its muscles early in the first quarter when the Antlers raced to a 7-2 lead, and stretched that to 21-15 in the second before Veterans Memorial cut the margin to 27-24 right before half, even taking a brief 24-23 lead with 2:19 until the break.
“Veterans is a really good team, and we can’t take anything away from them, but our game plan was to be determined and execute. We played good from start to finish. We talked to our guys about controlling the paint, and to limit Veterans to one shot opportunities. Offensively we wanted to go inside and have a chance to be physical, which is what our brand of basketball is all about,” Davis said. “We will continue to stick to our game plan, knowing this district is a dogfight. We will remain humble, and never get too high or too low. We will just keep working toward our ultimate goal."
Pushed past Pieper
In their game prior to taking out Veterans Memorial, the Antlers were on the road at Comal Pieper, where they beat the Warriors 58-50.
Frausto hit four treys and finished with 21 points.
Jackson Johnston had 10, Carlile nine, Vega eight, Frazier four, while Ayala and Layton each had two to complete scoring.
TIVY ANTLERS v SA VETERANS MEMORIAL
Friday, Jan. 13
Tivy 59, Veterans Memorial 37
Tivy -- 16 11 12 20 -- 59
VM -- 10 14 10 3 -- 37
TIVY – Jackson Johnston 7-0-0-14, Jaden Frausto 2-2-4-14, Quentin Vega 6-0-2-14, Mason Carlile 1-3-0-11, Mekhi Frazier 1-0-2-4, Jake Layton 1-0-0-2
VM – Maeweathers 2-3-1-14, Dennis 2-2-2-12, Eguia 1-0-1-3, Navarro 1-0-0-2, Mccloud 1-0-0-2, Cook 1-0-0-2, SpeedEdge 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Tivy 27, VM 24
Free Throws: Tivy – 8 of 11 (72.7-percent); VM – 4 of 5 (80-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Carlile (3) Frausto (2); VM – Maeweathers (3), Dennis (2)
TIVY ANTLERS v COMAL PIEPER
Tuesday, Jan. 10
Tivy 58, Pieper 50
Tivy -- 15 19 15 9 -- 58
Pieper -- 8 17 13 12 -- 50
TIVY – Jackson Johnston 5-0-0-10, Jaden Frausto 4-4-1-21, Quentin Vega 4-0-0-8, Mason Carlile 0-3-0-9, Mekhi Frazier 2-0-0-4, Jake Layton 1-0-0-2, Braylon Ayala 1-0-0-2, Robert Jackson 1-0-0-2
PIEPER – Besch 5-3-0-19, Thomas 7-0-2-16, Strong 1-1-0-5, Martinez 1-1-0-5, Cortes 0-1-0-3, Perry 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Tivy 34, Pieper 25
Free Throws: Tivy – 1 of 3 (33.3-percent); Pieper – 2 of 6 (33.3-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Frausto (4), Carlile (3); Pieper – Besch (3), Strong (1), Martinez (1), Cortez (1)
