OLH earns several spots in state tennis tournament

Our Lady of the Hills will send several athletes to the TAPPS State Tennis Tournament based on results at its district competition held Tuesday the H-E-B Courts in Kerrville.
Akemi Gutierrez and Thania Gutierrez medaled for third in girls’ doubles.
Corbyn Loftin and Angelina Rivas were fifth in another doubles match for the Lady Hawks.
Kendra Werlein finished fifth in girls’ singles.
Hayden Juenke and Francis Arredondo were seventh in boys’ doubles.
Austin McDorman wll be a state alternate after placing ninth in boys’ singles.
Although only the Gutierrez sisters earned medals, Loftin, Rivas, Werlein, Juenke and Arredondo will all take the court in Waco on Thursday and Friday.
