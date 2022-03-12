Pirate powerlifters end season at regionals

BISHOP – Center Point athletes in top three finishes, but no Pirate advanced to state when their boys’ powerlifters competed at regional held in Bishop on Thursday and Friday.
Braden Watson, a state qualifier when he attended Comfort, placed third in his respective weight class.
Isaac Cervantes powered his way to third as well and Mauricio Gallegos came away with fourth.
Number one regional ranked Jake Laque had a tough meet according to head coach, and his father, Mario Laque. Jake Laque is the team’s only senior.
“Jake battled flu all week, and fought valiantly. But he was unable to finish the meet. It was an overall tough day on the platform for our Pirates,” said coach Laque. “We battled all day, but in the end we just came up short on many of our lifts. I am very proud of our boys, and we gained some invaluable experience to help us for next year. While it didn't finish the way we wanted it, such is life. We will bounce back."
