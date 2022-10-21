Tivy JV blanks Bastrop 41-0

BASTROP – A resounding shutout checked off Tivy’s 41-0 win in junior varsity football when the Antlers traveled to Bastrop on Thursday and did battle with Cedar Creek.
The win was Tivy’s seventh of the season against one loss, and makes the JV 3-1 at their level of District 26-5A action.
Tivy built a 27-0 halftime lead behind three TD passes by Cade Jones, a 1-yard run from Graham Ballay and three PATs off the foot of Juan Pablo Rivera.
Catching scores from Cade Jones were Carson Jones for 42 and 18 yards, and Domynik Vasquez for six yards.
Second half trips to the endzone by way of the rushing game came courtesy of Vasquez’ 5-yard run, and Cade Jones going in from 10 yards.
Rivera booted two extra points.
Cade Jones to Carson Jones continued in the second half when the two twins hooked up on a 20-yard pass, and Adam Chancellor hauled in a 20 yarder as well. Both completions helped set up the scoring runs.
Preserving the shutout was defense that saw turnovers forced by Curtis Woods, Josh Ellis, and Abel Richard. Woods forced the fumble that Ellis recovered, while Richard set the offense up when he pounced on a kickoff at Cedar Creek’s 20-yard line.
Tackles for losses turned in by Justin Hensley, Blaine Gaffney (2), Anieli Caldera , and Connor Coffee.
The JV hosts San Antonio Veteran Memorial at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
