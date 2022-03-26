AUSTIN – Our Lady of the Hills golfers did not have enough numbers on their rosters for a complete team, but those that competed at the Regents Golf Tournament on Tuesday sharpened their games for state TAPPS play in May.
Evan Houdeshell carded 83 as the third best individual on the boys’ side.
Carson Gibbens was in with 107 and Stefan Sirianni shot 119.
For the Lady Hawks, Natalie Wagner was the team’s top golfer with a 97.
Elyse Houdeshell shot 116 and Avery Morris had a 124.
Next action for both teams is on Monday, April 4 at the Hyde Park Lake Cliff Tournament in Austin.
