Spikes seventh graders claim third title, eighth graders place second

Spikes eighth grade track and field athletes found their best grooves to date on Wednesday, March 8, and the end result was second place in their division of the Peterson Middle School Relays at Antler Stadium, while the seventh grade counterparts claimed their third consecutive division title.
Spikes eighth grade
The Spikes eighth graders, with 193 points, were ahead of Fredericksburg (179), and just behind Boerne North (203).
First place Spikes were Aiden Zavala in the 200 meters (24.33), Gram Barker in the 400 (56.76), Denton Taylor in the 800 (2:19), Romeo Rodelo in the 2400 (9:09), Evan Batts in the 110 hurdles (16.51), Kerth Jackson in the discus (131-8), and members of the 4x200 and 4x400 relays that ran respective times of 1:41 and 3:59.
Names of relay team members were not reported.
Second places went to Zavala in the 100 meters (11.98), Gerardo Delgadillo in the 200 (26.18), Taylor in the 400 (57.86), and Cooper Jaimes in the 300 hurdles (47.77).
Third place finishes included JC Caballero in the 100 (12.38), Ethan Sleeper in the 400 (59.95), Rodelo in the 1600 (5:41), Jose Salinas in the 2400 (9:14), Jaimes in the 110 hurdles (17.33), Batts in the triple jump (34-5), and the 4x100 relay.
Placing fourth were Delgadillo in the 400, and Nathan Claudio in the 1600.
A fifth came from Salinas in the 1600, and Phoenix Richards in the2400.
Sixth places were accorded to Delgadillo in the 100, Claudio in the 800, Caleb Peschel in high jump, and Jackson Clemons in long jump
Spikes seventh grade
The seventh graders won their third meet title in as many weeks when they scored 203 points to best Boerne North (179), Fredericksburg (160), and HPMS’ B-team (5).
Kyrin Armelin captured firsts in the 100 (11.97), 200 (25.10), and 400 (56.92).
More first places were registered by Matthew Anson in the 2400 (9:01), Aden Baldwin in the 110 hurdles (16.38), Noah Macias in the 300 hurdles (46.10), Josh Wheatfall in high jump (5-4) and long jump (19-1), and Malakai Ayala in the pole vault (7-0).
Wheatfall was second in the 100 (12.23), and 200 (25.20), while other runnerups happened from Avelino Arreola in the 400 (58.62), Ayala in the 2400 (9:17), Macias in the 110 hurdles (17.79), Baldwin in the 300s (48.9), Charles Eastland in the triple jump, and the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
Thirds went to Hudson Cowart in the 800 (2:30), Anthony Vasquez in the 110s (18.92), Arreola in the long jump (15-9), and the 4x400 relay that ran 4:21.
Fourths came up from Brevon Escobedo in the 200, Jayden Bond in the 2400, Arreola in the high jump, and Reid Sonnenberg in pole vault.
Fifth place Spikes were Baldwin in high jump, Cowart in the 300s, and Emerson Wheatley in the 2400.
Sixth finishers were Matthew Anson in the 1600, Catcher Short in shot put, and Darrin Alvarado in discus.
Next meet competition is Wednesday, March 8 in La Vernia.
