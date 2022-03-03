AUSTIN – Our Lady of the Hills golfers competed in their first outing of the year Monday at the Hyde Park Golf Tournament and managed to get a pair of Hawks in the Top 10 individuals ranking.
Evan Houdeshell finished fourth with a 79 for the Hawks
Natalie Wagner was sixth on the girls’ side at 101.
“The kids did a good job on a very tough course and made great progress for a first event on a very difficult course. Once we get the others playing, we should be in good shape,” said OLH head coach Trevor Hyde. The teams are expected to add Avery Morris and Alexis Peak to the girls’ team, as well as Hudson White for the boys. Austin is also the site of OLH’s next tournament, which is the Regents Golf Tournament to be held at the Jimmy Clay Course on Tuesday, March 22.
