MARION – Center Point rallied from down three runs and erupted with four in the sixth inning to get past Marion 6-5 in the Lady Pirates season softball starter Wednesday.
Kaylee Blackledge threw all seven innings and recorded 18 strikeouts of Bulldogs batters, while allowing only one hit and walking one.
Blackledge also led Center Point in hits with two of the team’s four raps. Blackledge had a double and Samantha Castaneda tripled for her hit. Grace Geurin had the other base rap and brought in two runs with her connection.
Runs were scored by Destiny Johnson, Blackledge, Tania Duran, Celeste Cervantes, Stephanie Lopez and Mady Steele.
Johnson, Chole Williams and Jasmine Pena were base runners who reached the paths via walks.
The Lady Pirates had tournament actions at Sabinal, Ingram and Llano before beginning district play by hosting San Saba on Tuesday, March 1.
R H E
CENTER POINT 1 0 0 0 0 4 1 -- 6 4 7
MARION 1 0 0 2 1 1 0 -- 5 1 3
Triple: Center Point Castenada; Dbl: Blackledge
WP: Blackledge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.