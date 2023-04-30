Antlers set to face Champion Monday for playoff seed determination

Tivy will travel to Boerne Champion on Monday to decide the third and fourth seed spots enroute to bi-district baseball action later in the week.
First pitch is set for Monday at 6 p.m.
In Saturday games necessitated by inclement weather Friday, Tivy beat SA Veterans Memorial 6-3 while Champion won 9-2 over Seguin. The Antlers and Chargers wound up 9-5 in 26-5A circles, splitting their season series.
Meanwhile from District 25-5A, Cedar Park beat Leander Rouse and Cedar Park will play Liberty Hill on Monday to determine that district’s first and second seeds.
Playoff specifications mandate four seeds face first place finishers, and third goes against second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.