Lady Antlers record blowout win over Smithson Valley

SPRING BRANCH – The Lady Antlers “defensed-up” and ran roughshod over Smithson Valley, 53-18 on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to begin the second round of girls District 26-5A basketball competition.
Tivy limited the Rangers to single numbers in each quarter enroute to making its loop mark 6-2, while picking up win 16.
Riley Dill paced Tivy in points with 13, rebounds with seven and steals with eight.
Solaya Gorham had 11 points and eight deflections for top honors in the latter category.
Emma Schumacher finished with nine points. Kyra Wheatfall and Desire Alvarado added six each, while Maddie Fiedler and Desiree Abrigo recorded four apiece to cap Tivy’s scoring. Abrigo handed out five assists.
LADY ANTLERS v SMITHSON VALLEY
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Tivy 53, Smithson Valley 18
Tivy – 19 9 11 14 -- 53
Smithson Valley -- 7 4 1 6 -- 18
Tivy – Riley Dill 5-0-3-13, Solaya Gorham 4-0-3-11, Emma Schumacher 3-0-3-9, Kyra Wheatfall 2-0-2-6, Desire Alvarado 3-0-0-6, Desiree Abrigo 2-0-0-4, Maddie Fiedler 2-0-0-4,
Smithson Valley – Howe 3-0-0-6, Perez 0-1-0-3, Smith 1-0-0-2, Carter 1-0-0-2, Reyes 1-0-0-2, Rizzo 1-0-0-2, White 0-0-1-1
Halftime: Tivy 28, Smithson Valley 11
Free Throws: Tivy – 11 of 14 (78.5--percent); Smithson Valley – 1 of 4 (25-percent)
3-pointers: Smithson Valley -- Perez (1)
