Antlers get even with SV in 2-1 victory

SPRING BRANCH – The Antlers atoned for one of their District 26-5A soccer setbacks when they were on the road Tuesday, Feb. 21 and took down Smithson Valley 2-1.
The Rangers defeated Tivy 3-2 in earlier round play at Antler Stadium.
Bhodey Miller and Will Robinson notched goals for Tivy (8-7-3, 4-3-1), one coming in each half.
Jose Carranza had an assist.
Cris Tienda recorded eight saves.
“We played really well and really controlled the game. Smithson Valley came out in the second, and we settled down after the first 10 minutes to really put a good game together. I’m very proud of our guys. I think we have really found our identity, and think we will really start to find some success,” said Tivy head coach Reece Zunker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.