Tivy Tennis struggles against Region II opponents

Following its road trip to North Central Texas, Tivy’s tennis team will be in San Antonio to play in the NISD Tournament on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18-19.
The Lady Antlers and Antlers took the week before school started to face UIL Region-II teams when they trekked to Corsicana and Ennis, throwing in an earlier trip to Mason.
The road trip ended Saturday, Aug. 12 with Tivy getting in some licks in Ennis where the team found its best success while on tour.
Braden Stehling and Evan Salinas won boys’ doubles.
Girls’ doubles winners were Carlee Wren-Ariel Green, Angelina Rivas-Emerson White, Kendall Gregory-Frances Lockwood and Matilyn Goodwyn-Madeleine Hayes.
Augie Fenner took a match in boys’ singles, while Ariel Green, Gregory, and Rivas were victorious on the girls’ side.
Earlier matches played Thursday and Friday took place in Corsicana against Longview, Lindale, and Corsicana resulting in more experience gained versus wins as the team prepares to begin 26-5A action during the final week of August.
Longview won over Tivy by only three matches in a series where Tivy athletes gritted out some issues involving range of motion.
“Braden had a good day versus Longview despite having to underhand serve due to an oblique strain. Luke Green is just now back from a shoulder strain,” said Tivy head coach Kirk Kniffen.
Stehling and Salinas had success in boys’ doubles as did the tandems of Luke Green-Fenner and John Carlson-Will Sumner,
“Kendall had a solid win (6-1, 6-0) in girls’ singles,” Kniffen said.
“We're getting better. We have a lot of new faces on the team, and we haven't had enough practices yet, but all this is going to pay off,” said Kniffen.
Salinas in boys’ singles and Lockwood on the girls’ side beat Lindale opponents while Sumner turned in Tivy’s lone victory in matches against Corsicana.
Salinas won his Lindale match 6-3, 6-3. Lockwood outlasted her competition 7-6, 6-3. Sumner won 8-3.
Lindale hails from UIL Region II District 14-4A. Ennis, Corsicana, and Longview, are all in the same region, but from 15-5A and 14-5A, respectively.
More matches against 2-6A.
Salinas produced Tivy’s one win earlier in Mason where Tivy met up against San Angelo Central on Tuesday, Aug. 8 when he defeated his cross-net competition 6-3, 2-6, 10-6.
The matches marked Tivy facing its second team from Region II District 2-6A. Tivy took five wins from district member Midland Legacy when Tivy hosted home court play in the first week of the season.
