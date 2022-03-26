Lady Antlers claim back-to-back wins against Heights, DS

It was home sweet home for Tivy girls’ softball when the Lady Antlers book-ended back-to-back wins against Alamo Heights and Dripping Springs Friday and Saturday.
Alamo Heights fell to Tivy 15-9 Saturday and one game prior Dripping Springs suffered only its second district loss when Tivy edged the Tigers 2-1 Friday.
The victories put Tivy 6-3 for District 26-5A games and 10-6-2 overall. Beating Alamo Heights began the second half of league action.
“Our emotional win over Dripping Springs did not seem to hurt us too much. There could have been a real hangover affect with the way we were floating around after it was done. Dripping Springs is a really good team, but we played good defense” said Tivy head coach Bradley Lee. "Against Alamo Heights, Amelia Balser pitched a good game that Jordyn Joy closed out well."
Joy singled twice and homered while playing first base before relieving for the save in the final inning. Joy was responsible for four RBIs.
“I have been struggling hitting the ball, but finally got on it,” said Joy.
Balser was one of four Lady Antlers collecting two hits each against Alamo Heights and has two game-deciding homeruns this season, including one against Dripping Springs.
“I’m a left-hander, and we are sometimes seen as weak, but between summer ball and the weight room, I have worked on trusting my swing,” said Balser.
Balser was the winning pitcher against Alamo Heights, allowing six hits, notching 10 Ks and only two earned runs in six innings.
Gabby Watts, Hailey Hernandez, and Alyssa Rodriguez were other two-hit Lady Antlers versus Alamo Heights. Shayla Roth and Olivia Ortiz picked up one each.
Watts and Mia Estrada led Tivy’s run parade with three each. Hernandez, Christy Medina and Rodriguez scored twice. Joy, Ashlee Zirkel and Ortiz came home once.
Balser’s bat brought in three RBIs in the Alamo Heights game, where Tivy’s big inning was the third when Alamo Heights was within two runs, 6-4, and Tivy scored seven. Hernandez and Roth put across two RBIs, and Rodriguez one.
Tivy stole a ‘baker’s dozen’ bases with 13, paced with two each by Medina, Estrada, Ortiz, Rodriguez and Watts. Kyra Wheatfall, Roth, and Zirkel ran for one theft apiece.
The run explosion against the Mules was in contrast to the tightly played contest with Dripping Springs where each team got its runs in the first inning and hits were at a premium.
Balser’s round-tripper to centerfield with two outs tied the game 1-1, and Zirkel scored when Roth singled. Zirkel was on as a courtesy runner for Joy and stole second to set up Roth. Watts had the remaining Tivy hit.
Joy went all seven innings, limiting Dripping Springs to three hits and she struckout eight Tigers.
Earlier in the week, after scrambling to tie the game in the fourth inning, Tivy could not contain Boerne Champion from getting nine runs over the last couple, which resulted in the Lady Antlers softball team suffering a 10-1 loss Tuesday.
Amelia Balser's one-out double scored Gabby Watts, who was on with a single, but Balser was left stranded when Chargers’ pitching struckout the next batters up in Tivy's order. Tivy left five runners on base (LOB).
The Chargers went up first in the third when they received a two-out double, and Champion scored four in the fifth inning and five in the sixth to send Tivy to its third straight loss.
Balser and Watts were joined by Shayla Roth and Olivia Ortiz in ringing up hits.
Joy did strikeout eight Chargers.
The Lady Antlers host Kyle Lehman on Friday in search of a season sweep against the Lady Lobos.
LADY ANTLERS v ALAMO HEIGHTS – MARCH 26
R H E
TIVY 2 4 7 0 1 1 x -- 15 13 4
ALAMO HEIGHTS 1 3 0 0 2 3 0 -- 9 6 5
WP: Balser
SAVE: Joy
HR: Joy
DBL: Balser
SB: Medina (2), Estrada (2), Ortiz (2), Rodriguez (2), Watts (2), Wheatfall, Roth, Zirkel
LOB: 6
LADY ANTLERS v DRIPPING SPRINGS – MARCH 25
R H E
TIVY 2 0 0 0 0 0 x -- 2 3 1
DRIPPING SPRINGS 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 1 3 1
WP: Joy
HR: Joy
SB: Balser, Z irkel
LOB: 3
LADY ANTLERS v BOERNE CHAMPION – MARCH 22
R H E
TIVY 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 -- 1 4 3
CHAMPION 0 0 1 0 4 5 x -- 10 9 0
LP: Joy
DBL: Balser, Roth
SB: Watts
LOB: 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.