Tivy Tennis starts season strong in Mason

MASON – Doubles teams led the way for Tivy that began its Spring season at the Mason Tennis Invitational held over the weekend as the program came away with gold and silver.
Ernest Chedzoy and Braden Stehling won gold against a duo from Abilene Cooper.
“They did not drop a set,” said Tivy head coach Kirk Kniffen. Sara bowers and Evan Salinas were silver medalists in mixed doubles where they lost to
Abilene Cooper’s tandem in the finals.
More tournament action is on tap when Tivy is part of the field at Boerne’s event scheduled February 10-11.
