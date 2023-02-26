BLANCO – Tivy’s boys finished fourth when they played Vaaler Creek Golf Course in their most recent outing Tuesday, Feb. 21.
The Antlers total score was 330, led by Daniel Sieker’s 76.
“Daniel had some tough luck on the front with a couple of balls that spun off of a green or two, but he played his last 10 holes three under with a 34 on the back,” said Tivy head coach Wes Hale.
Philip Apffel shot 80, Lake Audrain 85, and Hunter Morriss 89.
Next competition for the Antlers will be back at Blanco Tuesday, Mar. 7.
