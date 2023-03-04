Tivy Tennis claims honors at home tourney

Tivy tennis players claimed nine various honors at their own Antler Varsity Invitational held Thursday, March 2 at Kerrville’s H-E-B Courts.
In the tourney that changed its usual format to a flighted system due to forecasted weather conditions, Tivy boasted a pair of first places, a trio of seconds, one third place finish and three consolations winners.
“We knew we had to get things done early before the front came in. We packed 150 matches in eight hours,” said Tivy head coach Kirk Kniffen.
Sara Bowers and Evan Salinas won mixed doubles in the ‘A’ flight.
“Sara and Evan really showed out. They beat a team they had lost to the previous week. Then they beat the number one seed from Del Rio in the finals. It was the best tennis of their career,” said Kniffen.
Hattie Ahrens and Ben Carlson were mixed doubles winners in the ‘C’ flight.
Second place for ‘A’ flighted boys’ doubles was earned by Braden Stehling and Ernest Alvarez Chedzoy.
Angelina Rivas and Emerson White were runnerups for ‘C’ flight girls’ doubles.
Ariel Green claimed second in girls’ singles C-draw.
Luis Ramirez was third for C-flighted boys’ singles,
Consolation honors went Carolina Alvarez Chedzoy and Carlee Wren in A-draw girls’ doubles, William Sumner in C-drawn boys’ singles, Alizah Alvarez Chedzoy for girls’ singles C-draw.
Tivy travels to San Angelo for more tournament action Thursday, March 9.
