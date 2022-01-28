Lady Spikes sweep Loma Alta

Hal Peterson Middle School girls’ basketball teams won all four games against Loma Alta on Thursday behind some great defensive efforts.
Lady Spikes 8A
The Lady Spikes 8A team defeated Loma Alta 48-31 in an away game.
On what was her 14th birthday, Desire Alvarado scored 14 points for the Lady Spikes. Alvarado also hauled down 20 rebounds and had one steal.
Ainsley Gilbreath finished 12 points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal.
Addie Kincaid added 10 points, seven rebounds, four steals and five assists.
Leilah Rodriguez made eight points, had four rebounds and five steals. Syrie Nicholas pitched in four points and eight rebounds.
Lady Spikes 8B
The Lady Sikes 8B squad won 31-7 over Loma alta.
Instrumental in the victory were Mikayla Garces (9 points, 2 rebounds, 4 steals); Abigayle Maloney (8 points, 8 rebounds, 2 steals); Abigail Watkins (6 points, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block); Meg Hille (2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals); Logan Pruitt (2 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals); Madison Garces (2 points, 2 rebounds) and Leilah Ramirez (2 points, 1 steal).
Lady Spikes 7A
At Spikes Gym the Lady Spikes 7A team won 23-19, when HPMS limited Loma Alta to seven points in the second half.
Abigail Smithson recorded 10 points for the Lady Spikes.
Ava Dominguez followed up with five points, while two apiece were contributed by Brooke Bailey, Brynn Lidiak, Audrey Nelson, and Antoniella Brown.
Lady Spikes 7B
The Lady Spikes 7B bunch held Loma Alta to one point in the first quarter and six in the fourth to win 33-7.
High pointer was Rylin Adams with eight.
Gracie Thomas pitched in six points. Four each were from Esther Evans and Jayda Rios. Three points were added by Emery Davila, and while two each came off Savanna DiCicco, Kyla Brown, Lauren Holland, and Ava Campos.
The Lady Spikes teams will take on Fredericksburg on Thursday, with seventh graders on the road and eighth grade teams hosting at Spikes Gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.