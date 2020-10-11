Ozona pounds Pirates

CENTER POINT – Experience beats youth, especially when youth hasn’t played much varsity football, which was the situation facing Center Point Friday against visiting Ozona.
Ozona’s Joe Perez passed for one touchdown and ran 71 yards for a second score, and the senior-laden Lions notched their first District 14-2A Division I win with a 36-0 shutout of the Pirates. The Lions, 8-4 last season, lined up against a Center Point roster dominated by sophomores and a whopping 10 freshmen in dropping the Pirates to 0-2 in district play and 0-5 overall.
“There was stuff we did well, and if we keep playing hard we’re going to be OK,” Center Point coach Bubba Walters said. “Right now, we have three guys on the field who don’t even have their driver’s license. That’s how young we are.”
Once again, turnovers sank any hopes the Pirates harbored of an upset. Center Point lost three fumbles and had a pass intercepted. Ozona lost one fumble late in the fourth quarter when junior Jake Laque recovered for the Pirates at their own 10-yard line to halt what looked to be another Ozona touchdown drive.
Center Point junior Alvaro Bustamante broke up another potential Ozona TD pass in the end zone, as did fellow classmate Christian Martinez. Sophomore Derrick Dominguez and freshmen Hector Cervantes and Samuel Lopez also defected throws that otherwise would have raised Ozona’s point total, and were in on several tackles for lost yardage. Bustamante also did a nice job punting by averaging 44.6 yards per boot on six kicks.
One Center Point turnover gave Ozona the ball at the Pirates 15-yard line, resulting in a score late in the first quarter. Another lost ball early in the second quarter allowed the Lions to escape and score after Center Point had reached Ozona’s 23-yard line. All of Ozona’s other drives were grind-it-out types over 52, 72, 77 and 65 yards and totaled 41 of Ozona’s plays for the game. The Lions wound up with 229 rushing yards to combine with 71 through the air.
“Our defense was on the field a lot, but they continued to play hard,” Walters said.
Offensively, the Pirates gained only 17 yards and two first downs, and were working with a patched-up line due to injuries and illness.
Center Point is on the road at Harper Friday, where a win can propel the Pirates back into the district race at 1-2. Harper, 1-1 in loop play, is coming off a 67-0 shellacking by Mason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.