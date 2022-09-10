Lady Antlers drop district opener to Canyon

NEW BRAUNFELS – The start of District 26-5A volleyball startup campaign was not kind to the Lady Antlers, who were dropped in three sets, 7-25, 17-25, 16-25, by New Braunfels Canyon on Friday at Cougar Gym.
Stat lines from the match were not available.
Tivy fell to 12-15 overall in the loss that put Tivy in an 0-1 hole early in league competition.
Another road match is on tap Friday at Comal Pieper.
Lady Antler subvarsity
Results from Tivy’s junior varsity and freshmen matches with NB Canyon were not readily available, but in pre-district outings before starting their version of district, Tivy struggled.
The JV engaged in a tough loss to Antonian, 21-25, 19-25, that made Tivy’s overall record 8-4 at the completion of pre-district play.
Stats from the match were: Kills -- Adalyn Kincaid (6); Assists -- Livy Bernhard (12); Digs -- Katelyn Holland (12); Aces -- Anna Canty.
Freshmen
In freshman sets, Tivy lost to Antonian in two straight sets.
The Lady Antler freshmen team went to Antonian after having fought their way to a spot in the gold bracket at Dripping Springs’ subvarsity tournament.
Tivy finished the first day's play with a record of 2-1, and went down in defeat in two matches on the second day.
The Lady Antlers will host San Antonio Wagner Tuesday night and will be on the road Friday to take on Comal Pieper in continued district play.
(0) comments
