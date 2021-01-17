Hawks top Castle Hills

Our Lady of the Hills beat San Antonio Castle Hills 7-1 for a TAPPS Division III District 5 win Thursday at the Kerrville Sports Complex.
With the victory, the Hawks moved to 2-1 in league and season action after scoring three first-half goals and adding four more after the break. Castle Hills got its lone score off a penalty kick in the 29th minute of the second half.
OLH’s Stephen Grocki drilled three goals, Chase Ballay fired in two more, and Davis Clifton and Matt Cummings chipped in solo goals.
Cummings, Stefan Sirianni, Chris Angel and Danek Garcia all totaled assists.
Diego Garcia had four saves in goal in the first half, and Hayden Juenke stopped a pair of shots at the net in the second half.
“The guys played their hearts out,” Hawk coach Jorge Salinas said. “Defensively we played better and had a lot more movement than we showed previously. Offensively we passed the ball well, especially in the second half.”
Earlier in the week, OLH goalies recorded 17 saves against the visiting San Marcos Academy Bears, but the Hawks only converted one of their nine shots into a goal and fell 2-1 in another district match at the Kerrville Sports Complex on Tuesday.
Clifton netted the Hawks’ lone goal, while Sirianni totaled a dozen saves in front of the net and Diego Garcia had five.
The Hawks are scheduled to host Schertz John Paul II on Monday and will play at San Antonio Holy Cross on Thursday. Both are district matchups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.