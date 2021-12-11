Hawks fall to SA Christian

Our Lady of the Hills suffered its second straight shutout loss when San Antonio Christian beat the Hawks 4-0 Friday at the Kerrville Soccer Complex.
Hayden Jeuenke made 10 saves at goal for OLH, which got off five shots of its own.
The team will be at KSC next on Thursday, Jan. 6 hosting San Marcos Academy.
