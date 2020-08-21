Pirates take the field, show promise

Surrealness became less so and “old normal” made an appearance in the form of Center Point football taking part in a three-team scrimmage with Comfort and Florence on Thursday at Bobcat-Deer Stadium.
“We were out there after all the uncertainty of will we play, can we play which has been associated with coronavirus,” said Center Point head coach Bubba Walters. “Finally being out on the field for those three hours coaching, the kids playing and executing, and yelling, it was a happy time on the field,” Walters said.
The Class 2A Pirates gave the larger Class 3A schools their best shots, tying Florence 0-0 and being outdone by Comfort only 1-0 in terms of touchdowns. Florence notched only two first downs against the Pirates and Comfort completed only one pass. Comfort has 22 seniors and went 10-3 last season. Florence has 15 lettermen back, as does Center Point.
“Defensively our effort was excellent and swarming to the ball was good. And I was very pleased that when Comfort came out and really socked us in the mouth that we didn’t back down,” said Walters.
Sammy Bustamante, Austin Lyman, Alexis Hernandez all stood out at linebacker as Center Point transitions to a 3-4 defense, and Clay Vincent did a good job at safety, according to Walters.
“Offensively we have a little more work to do, but our effort on both sides of the ball was so good. Win, lose or draw, as long as we give effort I’m going to be pleased with our kids,” said Walters.
Logan Burley is stepping in under center at quarterback ,while rushing duties are spread between Junior Bustamante, Sammy Bustamante, Lyman and Jake Laque.
The Pirates begin the regular season on Friday in Rocksprings against the Angoras, who are coached by former Center Point assistant Sean Berry. Center Point is in search of a fifth straight playoff spot as Walters begins his tenth year as the head coach at the school.
