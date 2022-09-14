Lady Antlers sweep SA Wagner

After two straight matches on the road, the Lady Antlers were back home Tuesday and used the return to even their District 26-5A volleyball record at 1-1 by beating San Antonio Wagner.
Tivy brought out the broom to sweep the Lady Thunderbirds from their house, 25-10, 25-15, 25-14 in sets, where the Lady Antlers trailed just twice, both in the third set.
“We showed up. Our ball control was better in the middle, our energy was great and there were contributions everywhere on the court and the bench. This was a great team effort and win,” said Tivy head coach Stephanie Coates.
Tivy’s student section, a.k.a as the ’Hype Herd,’ provided as much off-the -court juice as Tivy’s charged up bunch on the playing floor and appeared to un-nerve Wagner throughout the win that put the Lady Antlers 13-15 overall.
“The student body did an awesome job of keeping the gym rocking,” Coates said.
Emma Miller jolted Wagner with seven service points in set one, where she pushed Tivy ahead 7-2, and then put Wagner at the brink of elimination, 23-8. Miller aced one of her four serves in the set that ended when Taylor Kubacak threw down a kill.
Miller ripped off the final five points in the second set, while Kubacak was at the line for Tivy’s final four points of the final match.
Miller finished with four aces in hand, along with one dig and one kill.
Kubacak posted a triple double with 14 Kills, 10 Assists and 10 Digs. She also aced twice.
Miller and Kubacak’s serves were aided along way by the mentioned team-wide contributions from Karyln Dyal, Allie Finch, Grace Copeland, Stella Hendricks, Reelyn Andreas, Judah Davis, Madellyn Fiedler and Hattie Ahrens
Dyal complimented Kubacak’s showing with a double-double by going for 16 assists and 17 Digs. Dyal also chipped in six kills and two aces.
Finch added two blocks and five kills. Copeland had two blocks and three kills. Hendricks came away with four kills, one block and seven digs. Andreas tallied three kills plus one block. Davis was in for two kills, three aces, and four digs. Fiedler assisted 10 times and pitched in four digs. Ahrens was at the line contributing during Tivy’ second set victory.
“Wagner is a scrappy team and we are going to have to play our best in this district, where you have to fight for everything you get,” said Coates.
Tivy’s next home match is Friday, Sep.23 against Seguin, which will be ‘Parents Night.’
LADY ANTLERS VOLLYBALL BOXSCORE
Tuesday, Sep. 13
Tivy over SA Wagner 25-10, 25-15, 25-14
Stat Leaders for Tivy: Kills: Taylor Kubacak 14, Karlyn Dyal 6, Allie FInch 5, Stella Hendricks 4, Reelyn Andreas 3, Grace Copeland 3, Judah Davis 2, Emma MIller 1; Aces: Emma Miller 4, Judah Davis 3, Taylor Kubacak 2, Karlyn Dyal 2; Assists: Karlyn Dyal 16, Madellyn Fiedler 10, Taylor Kubacak 10; Blocks: Allie Finch 2, Grace Copeland 2, Stella Hendricks 1, Reelyn Andreas 1;
Digs: Karlyn Dyal 17, Emma Miller 12, Taylor Kubacak 10, Stella Hendricks 7, Judah Davis 4, Madellyn Fiedler 4
Record: Tivy (13-15, 1-1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.