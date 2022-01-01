Lady Antlers battle, lose first district game to Canyon

New Braunfels Canyon briefly showed its three-point prowess and it was enough to hand the Lady Antlers their first District 26-5A basketball loss on Friday, 54-43.
Tivy (15-9 overall) slipped to 5-1 with the defeat that came at home while the Cougarettes rose to 7-0. The two meet again next month in New Braunfels.
“We have to look at this as a learning experience,” said Tivy head coach Christy Dill. “Canyon did well on both ends of the court, but our girls could have quit and did not. Our effort was good, we just did not rotate well enough on defense at times."
Riley Dill took an assist from Desiree Abrigo just 21 seconds into the game and Tivy led 2-0, which was the only time the Lady Antlers would be ahead.
The Cougarettes banked three consecutive three-pointers and eventually led 22-7 at the end of the period after five regular field goals and another trey.
The remainder of the contest was evenly played and Tivy actually outscored Canyon by two points. Tivy cut its deficit to 10 twice in the third quarter, but could get no closer.
Dill, Tivy’s second leading season scorer, was held in check to only four points.
Ashlee Zirkel leads Tivy in scoring for the season and finished with 16, but was stymied until her three-point buzzer beater at the end of the first half.
Emma Schumacher recorded 10 points. Amelia Balser added six. Abrigo pitched in five and Stella Hendricks logged two points to round out scoring.
Junior Varsity
The Lady Antler junior varsity team edged out New Braunfels Canyon 48-43.
Kyra Wheatfall led the offense with 24 points for Tivy.
Reelyn Andreas added nine points. Maddy Fiedler recorded eight. Leilani Dunn pitched in five, while My Tran Dang finished with two.
Both Tivy teams will travel to Boerne Champion on Tuesday and host Dripping Springs on Friday in continued loop play
LADY ANTLERS v NB CANYON – DEC 31
TIVY 9 8 13 13 (43)
NB CANYON 22 12 11 9 (54)
TIVY Ashlee Zirkel 5-1-3-16, Emma Schumacher 2-2-0-10, Amelia Balser 1-0-4-6, Desiree Abrigo 2-0-1-5, Riley Dill 1-0-1-4, Stella Hendricks 0-0-2-2,
NB CANYON Goetz 0-4-0-12, Vidrine 4-1-0-11, Black 5-0-0-10, Malone 3-0-2-8, Black 2-1-0-7, Skalwt 2-0-4, Hassett 0-0-2-2,
Halftime: NB Canyon 34, Tivy 17
FT’s: Tivy 17-12 (70.5-percent), NB Canyon 8-4 (50-percent)
3’s: Tivy Schumacher (2), Zirkel (1); NB Canyon Goetz (4), Vidrine (1), Black (1)
