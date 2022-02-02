Antlers cage Cougars

Tivy overcame a cold third quarter by playing stellar defense enroute to its 68-57 win over New Braunfels Canyon on Tuesday to even the Antlers at 6-6 in District 26-5A boys’ basketball.
The Antlers picked up their overall 15th win of the year and remained in contention for a playoff spot. Tivy was positioned in fifth place after the season sweep of the Cougars with four games left to play, three straight coming at home.
“We control our own destiny, and just have to take the remaining games one at a time,” said Tivy head coach Joe Davis.
Taking the Cougars from the opening tipoff, the Antlers ran out to a 23-11 first quarter lead, which grew to 38-25 by halftime.
Tivy raised its lead to 45-28 with 5:30 on the third quarter clock, but then went cold at the net the remainder of the period. Defensively, however, Tivy limited the Cougars to just 11 points and was up by nine when the final eight minutes began.
“We were still able to play our style and dictate the game because of the energy we brought. We executed well offensively and defensively and were able to weather the cold streak, even when our shots did not fall in the third quarter, because we stayed poised,” said Davis.
Jaden Frausto dropped enough shots to equal 26 points as game-high for the Antlers. Frausto’s points were evenly distributed between six regular field goals, a trio of treys and five free throws. Frausto sank five of six at the charity stripe.
Quentin Vega had seven field goals for the majority of 19 points, which came from both in the paint and outside jumpers.
Robert Jackson finished with eight points. Jaxson Kincaid added seven. Cade Braaten pitched in four. Mason Carlile scored three. Clayton Folletti netted one. The combination of their efforts were responsible for 23 points coming in at various stretches of the game.
“The bench was valuable to our success in this game,” Davis said.
This season’s two wins over the Cougars adds to Tivy’s sweep of Kye Lehman and Seguin as well.
After traveling to Boerne Champion, Tivy hosts Dripping Springs, Alamo Heights and San Antonio Veterans Memorial.
Junior Varsity
In the junior varsity game against New Braunfels Canyon, Tivy won 47-43.
Brandon Ramirez’ 20 points led Tivy and Rylan Schumacher complimented with 12 of his own.
Brian Pescador finished with seven. Tyer Cory added six and Gunnar Abel scored two.
Freshmen
The Antler freshmen team lost 68-53 to New Braunfels Canyon.
Cade Jones and Maurice King were top scorers with 15 and 14, respectively.
ANTLERS v NEW BRAUNFELS CANYON – FEB 1
TIVY 23 15 7 23 (68)
NB CANYON 11 14 11 21 (57)
TIVY Jaden Frausto 6-3-5-26, Quentin Vega 7-1-2-19, Robert Jackson 3-0-2-8, Jaxson Kincaid 2-1-0-7, Cade Braaten 1-0-2-4, Mason Carlile 0-1-0-3, Clayton Folletti 0-0-1-1
CANYON Buntyn 7-1-8-25, Basseo 1-1-7-12, Harris 1-2-4-12, McGowan 1-0-3-5, Sobreville 0-1-0-3
Halftime: Tivy 38, Canyon 25
3 Pointers: Tivy Frausto (3), Vega (1), Carlile (1), Kincaid (1); Canyon Harris (2), Buntyn (1), Basseo (1), Sobreville (1)
FT’s: Tivy 18-12 (66.6-percent); Canyon 30-22 (73.3 percent)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.