Spikes dominate Wimberley

Hal Peterson Middle School proved too much for Wimberley when the Spikes won three of four games against the Texans in Monday’s basketball games
Spikes 8A
On the home court, the Spikes 8A team defeated Wimberley 49-35.
Caleb Elliston had 14 points and Ethan Rendon scored 12 to lead the Spikes, who also received points from six more players.
Trevin Vergara and Gerardo Delgadillo recorded six points each. Carter Marquez added four, Gavin Whelan pitched in three and two apiece were from Caleb Peschel and Brandon Montoya.
Spikes 8B
The HPMS 8B team struggled in a 39-23 defeat against Wimberley.
Nolan Anders finised with 10 points to pace the Spikes.
Trevon Holmes dropped in five points. Jose Garcia pitched infour and two each were added in by Zayden Long and Jayden Caliendo.
Spikes 7A
The Spikes 7A team ran wild for a 101-14 victory at Wimberley that included two players scoring more than 20 points.
Kenyon Armelin poured in 26 points and Josh Wheatfall added 24.
Aiden Baldwin finished with 18 points, Kyrin Armelin 16 and Francisco Ramos 12 to finish out two-figure scoring.
Edward Eastland rounded out point-making with five.
Spikes 7B
The Spikes 7B team eased past Wimberley 37-31.
Christian Benavides was lead Spike scorer at 13 points.
Remaining marks were made by Brezlen Paine (6), Logan Dunbar (5), Andres Olguin (4), Jonathan Anderson (3), and Logan Kileen, Charlie Eastland, and Jonathan Tiednda all with two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.