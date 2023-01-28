Lady Spikes take 3 of 4 games from La Vernia

Lady Spikes basketball teams went 2-0 on the road and 1-1 at home Thursday when they faced La Vernia.
Lady Spikes 8A
In La Vernia the Lady Spikes 8A team was a 37-15 winner over La Vernia.
Rhiley Miller contributed 10 points toward the win, six rebounds, two steals and one block.
Brynn Lidiak finished with six points, three rebounds, one steal, and one assist. Abigail Smithson added six points, two rebounds, and one assist.
Emmery Davila recorded four points, one steal, one block and one assist. Gracie Thomas pitched four points, one rebound, five steals and one assist. Morgan Landrum logged three points, two rebounds, four steals, and two assists.
Karlynn Way was in for two points, two steals, and one assist. Audrey Nelson had one point, three rebounds and five steals. Antonella Brown contributed one point, six rebounds, three steals, and one assist.
Lady Spikes 8B
Before the 8A team victory, 8B Lady Spikes defeated La Vernia 34-24.
Ava Dominguez was good for 16 points, nine rebounds, five steals, and one assist.
Khyla Brown contributed 10 points, six rebounds, four steals, and three blocks. Hailey Harmon had four points, seven rebounds, five steals, and two assists.
Ella Shell added four points and three rebounds. Julia Veurink had two rebounds, seven steals, and one assist. Ashlynn Gray grabbed nine rebounds.
Lady Spikes 7A
At HPMS the 7A team lost its game 39-25
Lani Kincaid scored nine points.
Riley Harmes scored six points. Walker Richards added four points.
Kaliyah Perez and Kashmir Castillo finished with two points each. Brenna Davila and Alyson Vergara both had a single point apiece.
Lady Spikes 7B
The HPMS 7B team won 42-16 over La Vernia.
Byntlee Vasquez was leading scorer with 12 points.
Caylee Torres scored 10. Summer Fahey added in eight.
Payton Lewis chipped in six points, and two apiece were by Hattie Gilbreath, Kenleigh Honeycutt, and Rowan Taylor.
