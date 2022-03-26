Beckerson takes gold at Pirate Relays, Lady Pirates place fifth

The Lady Pirates took a first in field events when Toree Beckerson high jumped 5-0 in the girls’ varsity competition of the Pirates Relays held Thursday, and Beckerson ran legs of two third place relays.
Beckerson was on the 4x100 with Bianca Bustamante, Kahly Mendoza and Jazmin Gonzalez when that crew turned in 56.07. The same four also came in third in the 4x200 in a time of 2:04.
Gonzalez raced third in her solo event with a time of 20.34 for the 100 hurdles.
Bustamante was fourth in the 300 hurdles (62.80).
The Lady Pirates were fifth in the standings with 44 points to front Sabinal, Medina, and Harper. Llano won the meet, followed by Ingram, San Antonio Stacey and Knippa.
Daphne Lopez won the junior varsity 1600 (6:46) and Payton Montgomery long jumped 12-2 1/2 for first in that event.
The Lady Pirates will be part of the group of teams competing at Harper on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.