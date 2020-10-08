Spikes roll over Medina Valley

HPMS 7A 54
Medina Valley 0
Peterson 7A’s Colin Rose ran for two scores and passed for a third, and the Spikes moved to 5-0 on the year with a 54-0 rout of Medina Valley last week in middle school road action.
Rose posted scoring runs of 55 and 30 yards and tossed a 42-yard touchdown pass to Davis Caraway.
Peterson’s Tomas Arreola added a 15-yard TD romp, Guy Flores scored from 35 yards out, George Eastland plunged over from the three, and Anthony Falcon chipped in a 55-yard touchdown scamper.
Falcon also had two interceptions, including a 25-yard pick-six, and Jake Zirkel booted three PATs.
Defensive standouts for the Spikes included Lawrence Sanchez and Colin Scherer with fumble recoveries, Josiah Aguirre with a caused fumble, and Flores, Arreola, Scherer, Cameron Benner, Lawrence Sanchez and Mikkel Pieper all registering tackles for losses.
HPMS 7B 34
Medina Valley 6
Peterson 7B rode touchdowns from six different players to its third consecutive win in a 34-6 rout of host Medina Valley last week in more middle school action.
Peterson’s Tyler Langbein scored on a 7-yard run in the first quarter, and Sebastian Gonzalez’s extra point kick put the Spikes up 8-0.
Hilton Bock’s 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave Peterson a 14-6 edge, and Chad Rasberry added a 21-yard TD run in the fourth quarter that, along with a Gonzalez extra-point kick, put the Spikes ahead 22-0.
Defensive tackle Juan Sierra recovered a Medina Valley fumble that set up Peterson’s next touchdown, which came when Samuel Baker scored on an 8-yard run, and Tait Sonnenberg tallied the Spikes’ final touchdown on a 20-yard run.
Defensive standouts for the Spikes included Braedon Thibodeaux with a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery, and Samuel Baker and Dillon Poer with several tackles for losses.
HPMS 8A 36
Medina Valley 6
Peterson Middle School played only one eighth grade football game at Antler Stadium last Tuesday, but it counted big time as the Spikes’ A team beat Medina Valley, 36-6.
Peterson’s Cade Jones started the rout in the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown run, and Aiden Landrum added the extra points after. The score was set up on a 45-yard pass-and-catch from Cade Jones to Carson Jones.
Dominyk Vasquez scored offensively and defensively in the second quarter, the first on a 6-yard run and the second when he picked up a fumble and ran it back for a 96-yard touchdown. Jaykwon Benson had the strip sack that resulted in the loose ball Vasquez recovered.
Cade Jones scored again from 20 yards out in the third quarter, and Landrum’s extra point was good to increase Peterson’s lead to 28-0. Cade Jones’ 48-yard pass to Carson Jones was another big play during the drive.
Caleb Lopez closed out the Spikes’ scoring with a 35-yard TD run in the quarter, and Landrum again added the extra points.
Other Peterson offensive standouts included Aiden Irvin in the backfield and offensive linemen Connor Cofee, Robert Johnson, Josh Ellis, Andrew Valderez, David Torres, Mikey Nelson, Landon Likin, Mario Williams, Devin Tovar, Cole Dendy, Gregory Carden-Madrid, Mason Gore, Daniel Rodriguez and Jaxon Rotge.
On defense, tackles for losses were made by Irvin, Josh Ellis and Nelson, and River Risinger intercepted a pass.
