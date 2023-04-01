Antlers finish fifth at Dobbs-Antlers Relays

Tivy managed an upper half team finish in the varsity boys’ division of their own Dobbs-Antlers Relays on Thursday.
Tivy had 48 of its 61 points off the strength of second places in a pair of relays, and in a pair of individual effort races.
The 4x200 relay was second in a time of 1:31 utilizing legs from Cade Jones, Brandon Ramirez, Cayden Brown and Tate Fahey. Brown, Fahey, Ramirez and Aidan Varwig ran second on the 4x400 (1:33).
Varwig silvered in the 300 hurdles (41.32) as did Hayden Kneese in the 200 (22.65).
Fourth, fifth, and sixth places helping the point total were turned in by Rocky De Leon, Maddux Scogin, and Treves Hyde.
Fredericksburg won the meet with 107 points compared to Boerne’s 103. Blanco took third (74), Lampasas fourth (68) followed by Tivy, Uvalde (60), SA Antonian (57), SA Young Men’s Leadership Academy (44), Hondo (32), Lago Vista (13), and Devine (1).
Junior Varsity
The junior varsity Antlers were seventh in their division with 38 points, 14 coming in two events.
Steven Collier ran second in the 300 hurdles (46.31), worth eight.
Anthony Sanchez threw the shotput 37-2 for third to earn six.
David Schmidt, Brandon Davis, Gavin Purcell, President Calamaco, and Jacob Genoves also contributed points.
