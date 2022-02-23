Antlers bag season opener with win over Laredo

LAREDO – Tivy made the long road trip to Laredo worth the travel by bringing back a 4-2 season opening baseball win over Laredo Alexander on Monday.
Eric Tenery hit the Antlers’ first homer and scored the team's first run of the year when he clocked a 1-1 count over left field in the first inning. The Bulldogs tied the score in the bottom of the first inning by taking advantage of three walks and an error. Adan Hernandez was hit by a pitch in the second and scored when Hayden Kneese doubled, giving Tivy a 2-1 lead.
With two outs in their half of the third inning, the Bulldogs used two walks, a double and fielder's choice to knot the score 2-2.
Hernandez snuck across home plate with Tivy's go ahead run in the fourth inning and added insurance in the sixth when he scored via a wild pitch.
Bailey Blaker, Hernandez, Wiley Flores, and Aiden Cline all had base hits along with Tenery and Kneese. Tenery and Kneese’s hits resulted in RBIs, and Tanner Beck's fielder's choice also counted toward a run batted in.
Stormy Rhodes earned the win pitching 3 1/3 innings of relief ,where he gave up two hits, two runs and struck out one. Sam Letz started on the mound, giving up one hit, while recording three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings as well. Kneese picked up the save.
ANTLERS BASEBALL v LAREDO ALEXANDER – FEB 21
R H E
TIVY 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 -- 4 6 1
LAREDO ALEXANDER 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 -- 2 3 1
HR: Tivy Tenery Dbl: Blaker, Kneese
WP: Rhodes
