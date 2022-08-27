Hawks win 'Battle of the Birds' over South Austin Valor

In a Friday night bird fight, it was Hawks over Falcons when Our Lady of the Hills blanked South Austin Valor 48-0 before halftime of their nondistrict 6-man football contest played on OLH’s home turf.
The game ended at intermission as is the rule for Texas’ smaller-sized version of the game, and the Hawks literally grounded the Falcons by churning out 245 yards and averaging 16.3 yards per carry. In 6-man football, teams have to gain 15 yards for a first down.
Faviel Rodelo carried eight times for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
Edgar Rodelo rushed six times with three TDs and 88 yards.
Ruben Guzman made his one attempt count for two yards and a score, while Jake Mein gave the Hawks a TD via the air when he hauled in a 50-yarder from Edgar Rodelo. Mein finished with three receptions.
Defensively Faviel Rodelo led the team with 10 tackles, seven being solos.
Hayden Juenke had eight tackles and one was a sack.
Mein ran back one of his two interceptions for a touchdown and ended with seven tackles.
Edgar Rodelo also had seven stops. Cris Angel and Ruben Guzman combined for three tackles each, whle Francis Arredondo pitched in a tackle.
Angel kicked two out of four extra points.
OLH will host Round Rock Christian on Friday starting at 7 p.m. for First Responders Night at the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.