Tivy tennis splits in loop play

KYLE – Tivy team tennis split its first two District 26-5A matches of the season on Saturday, beating Lehman and losing to Johnson.
Lehman fell 17-2, Johnson won 14-6.
Ernest Chedzoy and Braden Stehling were 2-0 in boys doubles. Stehling also won a singles match.
Sara Bowers and Carlee Wren were also perfect in girls doubles against Lehman and Johnson tandems. Both girls stayed unbeaten in singles action as well, as did Carolina Chedzoy.
Micah Garrett and Luke Green teamed for a doubles win in play with Lehman, and Garret’s singles win was against a Johnson opponent while Luke Green took a singles match from Lehman.
Other winners included Evan Salinas and Aiden Cheney (boys doubles); Salinas, Cheney and Aaron Peschel (boys singles); girls doubles consisting of Marlowe Chaflant and Clara Sumner, and Carolina Chedzoy and Ariel Green; plus Ariel Green, Chaflant and Gabriela Guasch in singles.
Earlier in the week, Tivy was involved in a pair of tie-breaking wins over Fredericksburg in team tennis action Tuesday to account for successes against the Billies.
Carolina Chedzoy won her singles match 1-6, 6-1, 10-7.
Chedzoy teamed with Ariel Green to claim girls doubles 6-0, 6-3.
Cameron Baker and Aaron Peschel were winners in mixed doubles with scores of 0-6, 6-0, 10-8.
The team plays in the NEISD Team Tournament set September 10-11.
