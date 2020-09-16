Lady Antlers drop opener, show promise

Tivy’s head volleyball coach Stephanie Coates is an optimist and a glass half full type, who had some positives for her squad despite opening the season with a three-set loss to Shertz Clemens by set scores of 18-25, 20-25, 19-25 Tuesday night at Angler Gym.
“I think we did a lot of things well, but we do have be more consistent. You can’t error as much as we did against a good team, and Clemens is a really good team and were low error,” Coates said.
In the second and third sets the Lady Antlers held brief advantages, but Clemens used a total of 22 hitting errors by Tivy to take some easy points enroute to the sweep.
“I think we were definitely in better condition. That’s a reason we were able to make some runs that kept us in each set, but we allowed our composure to get rattled at times when we would make an error. We do have a lot of pieces to work with though and I’m very encouraged,” said Coates.
On the night, Tivy received 14 kills from Ally Scheidle, as well as three aces from the service line, and nine digs. It was a good beginning for last year’s district MVP.
“When we can get Ali the ball she has a good kill percentage,” Coates said.
Assists were topped by Neva Henderson’s 20. Two blocks each were put down by Taylor Kubacak and Hailey Davis. Tyler Elkins and Keirson Jalowy joined Scheidle with nine digs each.
Scheidle, Davis, Elkins, and Jalowy are returning veterans, while Kubacak is one of three freshmen who suited up for the varsity squad. Kaylee Coffee was also on the floor for the first time in a year after suffering a season ending knee injury in last season’s opener.
“We have some young kids who did well in the home opener and it was so great to have Kaylee back after she missed all of last season. It was just so exciting to be back out on the court and see the kids competing and how they’ve grown,” Coates said. “What we need to do is learn by fire and believe we can beat big teams. Wins are nice, especially when you earn them."
Earning wins will become very vital for the Lady Antlers on Friday, Sept, 25 when they host Alamo Heights in startup of District 26-5A play. Varsity Match time is 6:30 p.m.
“Alamo Heights is one of several solid programs in our new district. That’s one reason we scheduled with teams like Clemens, to get better and grow” Coates said.
