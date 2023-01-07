Antler fight hard, fall to SA Wagner 63-56

In a game where each team went on speedy runs from afar, things came down to the free throw lane at the end and Tivy was unable to convert whereas San Antonio Wagner’s Thunderbirds had just enough liftoff to edge the Antlers 63-56 in Tivy’s third District 26-5A boys’ basketball contest on Friday.
Each side combined for 18 three pointers among made field goals on the floor at Antler Gym. Exactly half (9) of Tivy’s 18 buckets were treys. Wagner bagged nine three’s as well out of 20 field goals.
Difference-making came in the form of free throws where Wagner sank 14 of 23 for 60.8-percent and Tivy was 11 of 23 for 47.8-percent. Wagner made six of eight – 75-percent -- in the final 1:03 when Tivy had to foul. Tivy was good on seven of 15 for 46-percent at the charity stripe in the fourth period.
Tivy entered the final eight minutes down 45-36, and narrowed the gap to 50-46 with 3:28 remaining after Jaden Frausto and Quentin Vega combined for four straight points. Mekhi Fraizer’s two free throws had Tivy within 57-56 with 1:04, and the Antlers appeared on the verge of a comeback that instead left Tivy 1-2 in district and 15-6 overall.
The first half ended 29-29 when the Thunderbirds erased Tivy’s 29-22 advantage over the final 1:42 of the second quarter on the strength of a pair of three-pointers and a free throw. Wagner led by seven after the first frame. Wagner broke the stalemate early in the third with another three-pointer, and never gave up the lead enroute to wining its third district contest.
Vega finished as Tivy’s lead scorer by putting in 19, spread between a trio of two’s and three’s, plus four free throws. Frausto had 14 points, and adding points were Jackson Johnston (9), Frazier (7), Mason Carlile (6), and Jake Layton (1).
“Wagner is a good team, but we could have done some things to help our cause, especially on the glass, where they hurt us early on,” said Tivy head coach Joe Davis. “TFND effort was there, we just fell short, but we will put on our hard hats and get back to work. This district is a dogfight where nobody is safe."
Tivy’s next home game is against San Antonio Veterans Memorial, which is already at 20-plus wins and are 3-0 in district at the same time the Antlers fell to 1-2, and 15-6 overall.
TIVY ANTLERS v SA WAGNER
Friday, Jan. 6
Wagner 63, Tivy 56
Tivy -- 11 18 7 20 -- 56
Wagner -- 18 11 13 21 -- 63
TIVY – Quentin Vega 3-3-4-19, Jaden Frausto 1-3-3-14, Jackson Johnston 4-0-1-9, Mekhi Frazier 1-1-2-7, Mason Carlile 0-2-0-6, Jake Layton 0-0-1-1
WAGNER – Durst 1-5-1-18, McGowan 1-2-6-14, Gonzalez 3-1-0-9, Whittaker 0-1-4-7, Johnson 3-0-0-6, Clark 1-0-2-4, Williams 1-0-1-3, Crittendon 1-0-0-2,
Halftime: Tivy 29, Wagner 29
Free Throws: Tivy – 11 of 23 (47.8-percent); Wagner – 14 of 23 (60.8-percent)
3-pointers: Tivy – Vega (3), Frausto (3), Carlile (2), Frazier (1); Wagner – Durst (5), McGowan (2), Gonzalez (1), Whittaker (1),
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.