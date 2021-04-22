Tivy's Simpson state bound

SAN ANTONIO — The ride continues for Tivy freshman golfer Raleygh Simpson, who aced her ticket to the Class 5A state tournament after finishing third overall at the Region IV party held April 19-20 at Hyatt Hill Country Course.
Simpson’s two-day total was 157, which was eight strokes behind the leader Morgan Miller of Cedar Park and only two short of Julia Vollmer from Alamo Heights. Simpson was the low score among the tourney’s best three players who were not part of a team, qualifying her for state. There were 86 players vying in the tourney.
Class 5A girls state golf tees off at Whitewing Course in Georgetown May 10-11.
Simpson had rounds of 75 and 82 and will be Tivy’s first state golf representative since Colin Uecker back in 2015, according to Tivy coach Wes Hale.
Simpson was also one of seven District 26-5A athletes in the top 10, where Alamo Heights and Boerne Champion were the others. Only Cedar Park and Georgetown from District 25-5A managed to crack the top of the best 10 on the leaderboard.
Teamwise, 26-5A’s Alamo Heights and Champion reached state as the top two teams and only one stroke separated the two. The Mules posted 654 while the Lady Chargers ended with 655.
“Our district is incredibly strong and very deep,” Hale said.
