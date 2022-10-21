Tivy girls finish second, boys fifth in F'burg

FREDERICKSBURG – The Lady Antlers secured second place as a team and Raleygh Simpson captured top medalist honors when Tivy began its Fall golf campaign at Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Golf Course that hosted Fredericksburg’s competitive tournament held Wednesday.
Simpson was one of only two individuals in the 70-player field to score under 70 when she recorded 68 to hold on for a 1-stroke win over Faith Tufeno from SA Cornerstone. Simpson shot 33 on the back nine to go along with her first nine holes of 35.
Tivy’s 328 score was eight strokes back of Cornerstone, and ahead of San Antonio schools Incarnate Word (337), Brandeis (352), Davenport (353), Schertz Clemens (356), SA Harlan (376), SA Pieper No. 1 (379), Boerne (382), Fredericksburg (392), Uvalde (393), SA Antonian (439), Pieper No. 2 (482), and Medina Valley (504).
Ellie Harris locked with four others in seventh place when she shot 41-42 for 83, and Aby Hudsonpillar had both nines at 42 to total 84 which tied for eighth.
Avery Freeman’s 93 (44-49) figured in Tivy’s team score and the fifth Lady Antler was Elyse Houdeshell who shot 99 (50-49). Freeman tied for 14th while Houdeshell tied in 20th.
“I couldn't be more pleased for the girls. There were so many good shots. We didn't get into too much trouble, but when we did, I saw some really smart play and some real belief in their short games. It's the most composed round of golf I've seen them play. Raleygh made a lot of birdies. That is always a lot of fun to watch,” said Tivy head coach Wes Hale.
Whitewing Country Club, the site of Class 5A state golf action, is the next course to be tackled by the Lady Antlers come November.
Antlers
In their first competitive tee times for the Fall golf season, the Antlers came away in fifth place at the Fredericksburg Invitational Tournament held Monday at Lady Bird Course.
Tivy’s team total, compiled from its four best scores, was 323, and a trio of Antlers found themselves tied for top 10 status.
Out of 71 golfers, Philip Appfel tied for fourth with 75 after shooting 40 on the front nine holes and 35 on the back nine. Appfel finished four strokes off the lead.
Daniel Sieker carded 38-41 after 18 holes and tied for seventh.
Austin Wilson was even for both the front and back with 42-42 for 84 that tied for 10th.
Hunter Morris narrowly missed the top 10 with 85 after rounds of 40-45 which tied him for 11th, and Dylan Melton broke even in 47-47 for 94 to tie for 19th.
Schertz Clemens won the championship in a final 305, followed in order by San Antonio Cornerstone (318), Fredericksburg (319) and Comal Pieper (320).
Pieper is one of Tivy’s 26-5A Spring golf rivals as is Boerne Champion which saw both its teams finish well behind the Antlers when the Chargers number-2 team shot 349, and Champion’s number-1 group recorded 359 for places eighth and ninth, respectively.
Other teams, and their scores, behind Tivy were SA Brandeis (333), SA Central Catholic (339), New Braunfels (369), Medina Valley (414), and Converse Judson (525)
“I was happy with the way we played. Every player looked focused on the task at hand for every shot. I thought they did a great job slowing things down when we got out of position. Philip was in a position to win before having some trouble, but that's golf,” said Tivy head coach Wes Hale.
Tivy’s next outing is Monday, Oct. 31 hosted by Smithson Valley at Stampede River Crossing Golf Course in Spring Branch.
