Pirates lose battle to Harper

Center Point’s home opener turned into a high scoring affair with Harper that wound up favoring the Longhorns 43-30 Friday when the two rivals met at Pirate Stadium in a non-district football game.
“Our boys played hard, and fought hard. This was a rivalry game where things went back and forth. There were probably five plays that made a difference,” said Center Point head coach Mario Laque.
One difference-maker came in the first quarter with the score tied 7-7 after a high snap over the head of Pirates punter Mauricio Gallegos, set up Harper at Center Point’s 18-yard with 1:03 to go. The Longhorns concluded the march three plays later when Justin Wilke went in for a 3-yard TD, and added the 2-point conversion for a 14-7 lead.
Center Point had drawn first blood when quarterback Clayton Forster raced 65 yards for a touchdown on the Pirates’ second play of the game following the opening kickoff. Gallegos tacked on the PAT, and Center Point led 7-0 with just 39 seconds gone in the game.
Harper answered with a more time consuming 9-play drive, going 62-yards that took up almost five minutes. The Longhorns’ first TD came through the air when Bryson Lake found Drew Chandler from the 12-yard line. Hector Cervantes blocked the PAT, allowing Center Point to lead 7-6 with 6:44 remaining in the first quarter.
Forster, who rushed for 183 of Center Point’s 267 ground gainers, responded to Harper’s go-ahead second quarter scoring by romping 34 yards to the end zone with 9:44 before halftime. Gallegos tied the ame14-14 with a successful PAT.
The football game turned track meet continued when Bryson Lake completed a 31-yard touchdown pass to William Spaeth, ending a 7-play 68-yards Longhorn drive with 6:44 before halftime. The TD pass was definitely difference-maker number two because it came on 4th-and-12. Braydon Lake threw to Cayden Grona for two points, and a 22-14 Harper lead.
Center Point answered back in only two snaps after Cervantes weaved his way 48 yards for a touchdown. Forster’s two points after deadlocked the sides 22-22 with 5:36 until halftime.
Difference-maker number three took the ball away from Center Point when Bryson Lake intercepted a Pirates’ pass at Center Point’s 36-yard line. Lake reverted back to behind center where he rushed in from the 1-yard line to cap Harper’s two-play series. The 2-point conversion pass went to Spaeth, and Harper’s 30-22 lead held at halftime.
The heartbreak of the interception for the Pirates was that Harper’s TD before the half negated a solid stand by the Center Point defense that bent-but-did-not-break when the Longhorns drove 61 yards following Cervantes and Forster’s game tying efforts. Harper failed to score three times from the Pirates’ 2-yard line, and settled for a field goal try that was knocked slightly awry for a fail.
The Longhorns took the second half kickoff, and used 11 plays that culminated with an 8-yard TD pass from Bryson Lake to David Garcia. Rene Rodriguez blocked the PAT, leaving Harper in front 36-22 with 8:01 remaining in the third.
Center Point refused to fold, and Forster scored his third touchdown when the Pirates pieced together a 65-yard, 7-play series. Forster plunged over from the 5-yard line with the clock at 2:20 of the third quarter. Gallegos’ 2-point effort made the score 36-30. A big play during the series was Forster’s 30-yard completion to Cervantes who caught four of Forster’s five pass
completions. The completion happened off a 4th-and-10 situation.
Jayden Segura deflected Bryson Lake’s own fourth down pass attempt, giving the ball to Center Point’s offense -- and an opportunity to tie or go ahead -- at its own 38 with nine seconds on the third quarter clock. Forster and Cervantes immediately combined for 41 yards, and the drive continued into the fourth where the Pirates unfortunately were turned away on downs when 4th-and-4 at Harper’s 15-yard line fell one-yard short of a first down with 10:01 to go in the game.
Harper then drove 88 yards in six minutes, adding an insurance TD with Bryson Lake’s 10-yard run, and PAT kick to make for the final score, 46-30.
In addition to three difference-makers that led to Longhorns scores, the Pirates were also hampered by another interception, and one lost fumble.
The Pirates will attempt to right their ship Friday when they host the Centurions from Corpus Christi John Paul II
Center Point 30, Harper 43
Center Point – 7 15 8 0 -- 30
Harper -- 6 24 6 7 -- 43
1st Qtr: 11:21 CP – Clayton Forster 65-yd run, Mauricio Gallegos PAT kick good; 6:44 H – Bryson Lake 12-yd pass to Drew Chandler, PAT kick no good (blocked)
2nd Qtr: 11:33 H – Justin Wilke 3-yd run, Wilke 2-pt. conversion; 9:44 CP – Forster 34-yd run, Gallegos PAT kick good; 6:24 H – Bryson Lake 31-yd pass to William Spaeth, Braydon Lake pass to Cayden Grona for 2-pt conversion; 5:36 CP – Hector Cervantes 48-yd run, Forster 2-pt conversion; 0:54 H – Bryson Lake 1-yd run, Bryson Lake pass to Spaeth for 2-pt conversion
3rd Qtr: 8:01 H – Bryson Lake 8-yd pass to David Garcia, PAT kick no good (blocked); 2:20 CP – Forster 5-yd run, Gallegos 2-pt conversion
4th Qtr: 4:07 H – Bryson Lake 20-yd run, Bryson Lake PAT kick good
TEAM STATS
CENTER POINT HARPER
1st Downs 11 25
Rushes/Yds. 29/267 44/192
Passing Yds. 89 214
Comp./Attps./Ints. 5/14/2 13/21/0
Total Yds. 356 406
Punts/Avg. 0/0 2/35.5
Fumbles Lost 1/1 1/0
Penalties 7/57 6/47
INDIVIDUAL STATS LEADERS
CP --Rushing: Clayton Forster 19/183, Hector Cervantes 5/72, Jayden Peralta 2/11, Mauricio Gallegos 3/1; H – Justin Wilke 27/99, Bryson Lake 14/95, David Garcia 1-minus 2, Tanner James-Gonzalez 2-minus 1; CP -- Passing: Forster 5/14/2/; H – Bryson Lake 13/21/0; CP Receiving: Cervantes 4/75, Jaron Cooper 1/14; H – David Garcia 2/72, Willliam Spaeth 1/47, Cayden Grona 2/35, Drew Chander 4/28, Tanner James-Gozalez 2/22, Justin Wilke 2/10
