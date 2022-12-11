Lady Pirates snag first win of season at Medina tourney

MEDINA – Center Point left the 72nd Annual Medina Basketball Tournament with the third-place trophy after the Lady Pirates beat KIPP Somos Collegiate Academy 48-6 Saturday.
Jazmin Gonzalez and Kortney Carmouche touched up KIPP for 18 and 16 points, respectively. Gonzalez bombed in a pair of three-pointers and walked away as the tourney’s three-point champ by making five of 10 overall.
Toree Beckerson finishd with six points and displayed such a well-rounded game in Center Point’s three tourney contests that she was named All-Tournament.
Isela Martinez (2), Kahly Mendoza (2), and Isela Martinez (1) also added to Saturday’s point totals.
Breakeven Friday
After picking up a win in their first game, the Lady Pirates fell to D’Hanis 43-17 in Game Two Friday
Beckerson led with seven points for the Lady Pirates, followed by Gonzalez with six, Bustamante with two and Carmouche also with two.
The D’Hanis game took place in the winners’ bracket when the Lady Pirates defeated Brackettville Brackett in Center Point’s tourney tipoff.
Center Point came back from an early deficit and managed to collect its first win of the season when the Lady Pirates beat Brackett 41-31.
Brackett led 11-5 at the end of the first quarter. Center Point nicked the Tigers for 18 points in the second period and 16 more in the fourth to pull away.
Gonzalez had 16 points, followed by Beckerson and Carmouche with 10 each. The game marked Carmouche’s first return to any sort of competition since missing half of volleyball season with a hand injury.
Mendoza had four points and Bustmante had one.
Lady Pirates vs. Medina
Earlier in the week, the Lady Pirates showed some improvements when they faced off against the Lady ‘Cats in non-district basketball Tuesday, but Medina eventually pulled away for a 37-27 win over Center Point.
“We were evenly matched. We just couldn't control the boards and had some dry spells when it came to getting some buckets,” said Center Point head coach Jerome Perry.
Gonzalez had an all-around solid game with 16 points, seven steals and three rebounds in a game that saw the Lady Pirates score their second highest number of points in a game this year.
Defensively, Medina’s point total marked the second fewest allowed by Center Point though nine games.
Beckerson added six points, topped rebounds with seven and made four steals.
Remaining points came from Mendoza (2), Bustamante (2), and Jasmine Pena (1). Bustamante hauled in six boards and intercepted one ball. Mendoza rebounded a pair of misses and stole three passes. Lexis Parsons had one rebound.
