Mason pounds Center Point, 48-7

CENTER POINT — The scoreboard favored Mason 48-7 when the final was recorded Friday at Pirates Stadium, but Center Point may be able to build upon its second half effort for future outings as District 14-2A Division I games move forward.
Center Point held Mason’s offense out of the end zone after intermission and displayed some grit despite trailing 41-0 after the first two quarters. Mason’s lone TD of the second half was the result of a turnover, something that plagued the Pirates early as well and actually led to two of the Punchers’ scores enroute to their huge advantage.
Center Point (0-4, 0-1) wound up the game losing two fumbles and had a pass intercepted. The pass theft was returned for a score in the first quarter, and one of the lost balls set Mason (2-4, 1-0) up at Center Point’s 20-yard line, which led to another first half score. In the fourth period another drop by the Pirates was scooped up and run in for a touchdown from the Pirates’ 41-yard line.
Easy scores aside, the Punchers were forced to grind things out against a stubborn Pirates’ defense that gave ground grudgingly by forcing the Punchers to cover 50, 70, 67 and 68 yards for its remaining touchdowns.
Mason wound up with less rushing yards (118) than Center Point (120), but bettered the Pirates through the air to the tune of 173-0. Puncher quarterback Matthew Kerr completed 12 of 13 against the Pirates’ secondary to seven different receivers, topped by J.J. Ake’s three catches. Kerr also led the Punchers’ rushing attack with 65 yards on five carries. ran for two scores, threw a touchdown pass to Cody McBee, and returned an interception for a score.
Center Point’s Haiden Haas, with a sack and tackle for loss of yardage, along with Jake Laque, Sammy Bustamante, Clay Vincent, Kevin Ceniceros, Hector Cervantes and Derrick Dominguez, provided stubborn resistance to the Punchers. Cervantes is a freshman while Dominguez is a sophomore on a roster that lists half a dozen first-year high school players along with four sophomores. Three of those sophomores have been thrust into starting roles.
Center Point’s best offensive series came in the fourth quarter when the Pirates drove 53 yards in nine plays, a series capped by Bustamante’s 1-yard touchdown plunge with 1:31 to play. Christian Martinez kicked the extra point then executed an onside boot that was recovered by Bustamante as the Pirates attempted to make one more stab at a score and build some positive momentum for upcoming district games.
Bustamante accounted for 42 of Center Point’s rushing total, while younger brother Alvaro Bustamante led the team on the ground with 44 yards.
“Our kids continued to hustle and played hard the entire way,” Center Point coach Bubba Walters said. “I wouldn’t trade ‘em for anything. Derrick did a good job of coming downhill at Mason’s ball carriers and Clay was at outside linebacker for the first time ever. Alvaro ran the ball hard, and that’s what I want to see. We still have four games left. We’re still young in spots, but there are glimmers of good things with this team.”
Ozona provides the next test for the Pirates, who will entertain the Lions on Friday in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
