Lady Antlers edged by Champion, blank Seguin

Tivy fell out of playoff contention when the Lady Antlers were defeated 2-1 by Boerne Champion on Friday in District 26-5A soccer played at Antler Stadium.
The frustrating loss came after the Lady Antlers found themselves up 1-0 at half and still leading with less than 10 minutes remaining in the game.
Stella Hendricks’ goal, and Taylor McCrory’s stellar performance in front of the net proved to make things difficult for the Chargers until Champion’s two late goals.
Champion nicked McCrory for one score with 9:15 left in the contest, and it appeared both rivals were headed for another stalemate similar to when they played in Boerne and tied 2-2. Champion, however, managed the game winner with 4:46 on the clock and qualified for postseason at the expense of Tivy.
McCrory saved 14 other balls from making the net.
Tivy, meanwhile, found few opportunities as only three shots were taken. Hendricks had two attempts, and Ashley Cale one.
“It hurt knowing this loss knocked us out of contention. We played hard, got up early, and were attacking well by having them on their heels. I am proud of our effort, and we have to now look forward to our remaining games. There is still something to play for,” said head coach Maty Garcia.
Tivy (8-8-2, 4-6-1) hosts Comal Pieper Friday in what will be senior night.
Earlier in the week, the Lady Antlers soccer team broke out of a two-game slump in a big way when Tivy defeated Seguin 9-0 Tuesday, Feb. 28 in a road game.
Tivy’s previous high game for goals was 8-0 in another 26-5A contest when the Lady Antlers whipped SA Wagner.
Six Lady Antlers scored against the Matadors, led by Rowyn Bowlby’s hat trick of three goals.
Delaney Engstrom booted in a pair, and single goals were from Stella Hendricks, Amber Gonzalez, Ashley Cale, and Lauryn Rodgers. Rodgers was Tivy’s top assister with three.
Cale took most of Tivy’s 14 shots on goal with five, followed by Carolyn Bond’s four.
Taylor McCrory had a light game at the net, having only to make one save.
Tivy got back on the plus side of .500 overall (8-7-2) and moved to 4-5-1 in district.
