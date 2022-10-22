Last second field goal propels Pirates over La Pryor

LA PRYOR – Derrick Dominguez booted a 31-yard field goal with 2-seconds on the clock at Bulldog Stadium to give the Center Point Pirates a 32-30 win over La Pryor on Friday to secure the Pirates their first District 15-2A D-II win and keep the ‘Dogs winless in district play.
The win was also the 200th for the program stretching back to 1977.
More importantly, the victory keeps the Pirates (2-6, 1-3) alive in the race for one of the four postseason berths to be doled out. Center Point also snapped a four-game slide.
Dominguez, who earlier in the season had a 49-yarder temper one of Center Point’s losses, also scored a touchdown with 2:44 remaining in the game. That TD gave Center Point its first lead of the game, 29-22 after the Pirates were engaged in three ties, but never led until Dominguez’ 19-yard scoring run.
The Bulldogs (2-5, 0-4) answered the Pirates’ go-ahead TD with one of their own at the 1:28 mark to regain the lead, 30-29 until Dominguez split the uprights.
Dominguez rushed for 107 yards, caught a pass for 29 yards, and also scored a pair of 2-point conversions in the game where Center Point displayed its most balanced attack of the year.
The Pirates rushed for 267 yards, and completed all four passes to the tune of 126.
Clayton Forster threw a 63-yard touchdown strike to Houston Fuentes, and Alexis Hernandez had a pair short-yard scores from the five and one. Hernandez rushed for 87 yards, Fuentes tacked on 43 ground gains, Forster had 18, and Rene Rodriguez added 17.
Center Point hosts district leader Sabinal (8-0, 4-0) in the Pirates’ homecoming game Friday.
CENTER POINT 32, La PRYOR 30
Center Point 8 8 6 10 -- 32
La Pryor 0 8 8 14 -- 30
1st Qtr: 10:56: LP -- Pete Gonzales 62-yard run, Midrey Martinez 2-pts good
2nd Qtr: 10:46: CP – Alexis Hernandez 5-yard run, Derrick Dominguez 2-pts good; 7:34: LP – Arie Gonzales 10-yard run, Freddie Alaniz 2-pts good
3rd Qtr: 8:32: CP – Houston Fuentes 63-yard pass from Clayton Forster, Dominguez 2-pts good; 5:22: LP – Omar Martinez 8-yard pass from Joel Garza, 2-pts failed
4th Qtr: 9:55: CP – Hernandez 1-yard run, 2-pts failed; 2:44: CP – Dominguez 19-yard run, Dominguez PAT kick good; 1:28: LP – Jerimah Rodriguez 26-yard run, Gonzales 2-pts good; 0:02: CP – Dominguez 31-yard FG
CENTER POINT LA PRYOR
1st downs 23 14
Rushes/Yds. 61-267 17-185
Passing Yds. 126 73
Comp/Attp/Int 4-4-0 6-13-0
Total Yds. 393 258
Punts/Avg. 0-0 2-32.5
Fumbles/Lost 2-0 0-0
Penalties 11-105 8-70
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing: CP –Derrick Dominguez 20-107, Alexis Hernandez 20-87, Houston Fuentes 10-43, Clayton Forster 7-18, Rene Rodriguez 4-17; LP – Gonzales 7-102, Alaniz 6-61, Martinez 2-27, Ubale 1-11, Garza 1-4
Passing: CP – Forster 2-2-0-92 yds, Dominguez 2-2-0-34 yds; LP – Garza 6-13-0-73 yds
Receiving: CP – Fuentes 2-92, Dominguez 1-29, Forster 1-5; LP – Rodriguez 3-38, Gonzales 2-27
Martinez 1-8
