OLH drops opener to JPII in OT

Our Lady of the Hills led 2-1 against Corpus Christi John Paul II before losing 3-2 in overtime Thursday, Jan. 5 at the Kerrville Soccer Complex in the District 4 Division III soccer opener for both schools.
First half goals by Cris Angel and Alex Flores boosted OLH in front in the first half after the Centurions led early.
Angel's goal came via a penalty kick, and Flores' score was aided off an assist from Faviel Rodelo.
The Centurions knotted the game 2-2 in the 17th minute of the second half.
TAPPS overtime rules stipulated the teams play a pair of 10-minute halves, or whichever team scored first earned the win.
The Centurions found the net just 1:54 into the first OT.
"It was a good battle. We played down two people, but were in it," said OLH head coach Bishop Wood.
OLH hosts San Antonio Holy Cross on Monday, Jan. 9 to close out its recent three-game home stand.
