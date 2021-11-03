Lady Antlers end season with loss to Rouse

JOHNSON CITY – The Lady Antlers began their Class 5A bi-district volleyball match on Tuesday against Leander Rouse employing the usual hustle, determination and grit that were trademarks of this season’s young team before eventually falling in four sets 25-23, 21-25, 7-25, 15-25.
Tivy broke a 23-23 deadlock in the first set, taking advantage of one hitting error by the Lady Raiders and winning off a block by Karlyn Dyal.
The second set was just as competitive with nine ties and five lead changes. Tivy’s final lead was 19-18. Rouse took over, 20-19 before finishing with a kill shot that stopped Tivy.
Rouse led each of the first two sets 3-0 before Tivy notched points to make for close contests, but third set action had the Raiders on fire as they led 9-0 enroute to victory. Tivy only managed four serve rotations with Taylor Kubacak, Emma Miller, Tyler Elkins and Dyal. The Raiders gave up three consecutive points and capped the set with four straight markers.
Fourth set action, like the first two, saw Tivy fall behind early at 0-3. A rocket hit by Ally Scheidle, combined with serves from Dyal, got Tivy within 5-7. Rouse, however, broke serve and upped its lead to 13-5 with a run of its own, and was not seriously threatened again.
“We were doing a great job of first contact and serve-receive in the first two sets. In the third set our serve-receive broke down against a very well coached and talented team,” said Tivy head coach Stephanie Coates. “But I do think we surprised them with how we competed. We had firepower and focus in the first two sets."
Scheidle made 14 kills in her final match for Tivy, got nine digs and aced a serve. She is one of only three seniors for this year’s team that ended 25-16 overall.
Elkins and Hailey Davis are the other seniors who provided Tivy its best season in two years. Elkins went for eight digs while Davis recorded three and added a kill.
The seniors meshed well with a squad dominated by underclassmen that showed only two juniors, five sophomores and three freshmen dotting the remainder of the roster.
“For a majority of the season we were hanging out in second place of a very tough district. Our team gained valuable playoff experience,” Coates said.
Miller and Allie Finch are the juniors. Miller aced a serve and posted five digs. Finch finished with two digs, one kill and a block.
Kubacak, Dyal, Stella Hendricks, Grace Copeland and Millie Howerton saw substantial court time as sophomores. Kubacak had 16 assists in the playoff match, made 11 digs and four kills. Dyal served three aces in addition to her set one winning block, and she added seven assists and three digs. Hendricks made three kills and eight digs, and now transitions to basketball where she is a returning letterwinner for that team. Copeland had one dig.
Freshmen suiting out were Reelyn Andreas, Madellyn Fiedler, and Judah Davis.
“I am super proud of this team and this season,” said Coates.
