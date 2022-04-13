Tenery tosses stellar effort in Antlers' 7-2 win over Seguin

SEGUIN – The Antlers picked up a District 26-5A baseball win Monday when Tivy sacked Seguin 7-2 behind solid starting pitching that was supported by a dozen hits Monday night at Matador Field.
Eric Tenry threw six strong innings for Tivy, striking out nine Matadors, scattering six hits, walking two and having no earned runs.
Stormy Rhodes earned the save and was one of four Antlers with a pair of base hits. One of Rhodes’ raps was a double and he had an RBI.
Kale Lackey, Hayden Kneese and Aiden Cline were good for two hits. Sam Letz, Tenery, Tanner Beck, and Adan Hernandez had one hit each. Hernandez belted a triple.
Cline popped off two RBIs. Lackey, Kneese and Letz all had single runs batted in.
Bailey Blaker and Kneese scored twice. Lackey, Hernandez, and Cline scored one run apiece.
Tivy improved to 13-15 overall, and 5-7 in district.
TIVY v SEGUIN – APRIL 11
R H E
TIVY 0 0 1 4 1 0 1 -- 7 12 1
SEGUIN 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 -- 2 6 2
WP: Tenery
Save: Rhodes
Double: Rhodes
Triple: Hernandez
HBP: Beck
SB: Lackey
