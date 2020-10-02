Calallen shuts down Tivy

CORPUS CHRISTI — Corpus Christi Calallen’s Epi Hinojosa ran for two scores, and the No. 4 state-ranked Wildcats capitalized on a bruising offensive rushing attack to knock off Tivy, 28-0, in non-district action Friday at Phil Danaher Stadium.
Hinojosa scored on runs of 5 and 6 yards and finished the night with 70 total yards, and Calallen quarterback Terik Hickmon added 166 yards and one score on the ground as the Class 4A Wildcats improved to 3-2 on the season.
The loss dropped Tivy to 0-2 as the Antlers suffered their second consecutive shutout.
The two teams battled through much of a scoreless first half before Calallen snapped the deadlock late in the second quarter. Hunter Groves' 1-yard TD plunge with 3:38 left in the quarter and a successful Collin Kieschnick extra-point kick gave the Wildcats a 7-0 halftime edge.
Calallen opened the second half with a nine-play, 85-yard drive capped by Hickmon’s 1-yard touchdown plunge at the 7:52 mark of the third quarter, but the Wildcats’ lead stayed at 13-0 after the PAT kick failed.
Tivy’s ensuing drive came to an abrupt end when Calallen’s Luke Smith fell on an Antler fumble, and the Wildcats took advantage of the turnover on the first play of the fourth quarter when Hinojosa bulled over goal from a yard out. Hickmon then hit Groves with a 2-point conversion pass to up Calallen’s lead to 21-0.
Hinojosa capped Calallen’s next series with his final score of the night, and Kieschnick’s extra-point boot closed the scoring at 28-0.
Calallen rolled up more than 350 yards rushing while holding Tivy’s offense to just 124 total yards on the ground. Junior Fisher Middleton accounted for most of that, rushing for 72 yards on 13 carries.
Tivy’s Jack Patterson and Tobin Fletcher both picked off Wildcat passes on defense. For Patterson, it was his third interception and fourth recorded takeaway in two games.
The Antlers host Killeen Shoemaker in Tivy’s 2020 home opener next Friday at Antler Stadium. Game time is 7 p.m.
