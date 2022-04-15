Tivy Trio advances to area competition

NEW BRAUNFELS – Three Antlers made the cut and will advance to Class 5A Area competition after qualifying from the District 26-5A track and field meet held Tuesday and Wednesday at New Braunfels Canyon.
Ethan Wrase will compete in two events after coming in second in the 800 meters and fourth in the 1600. The top four in each event at district head to area, where top four finishers qualify for regional.
Wrase ran 1:59.2 to barely be edged out for second by Weston Kirk of Dripping Springs with a time of 1:59.0. In the 1600, Wrase clocked 4:28.
Bo Buchanan pole vaulted to third place and will attempt to better 14-0 when he vaults at area.
Conner Ramsey also scored in two events and will throw shotput at area. Ramsey was fourth in shot (48-4) and came in sixth in discus (128-11).
The area meet will be held April 20 at Canyon’s Cougar Stadium.
Final team point standings at district were Boerne Champion (130), Dripping Springs (110), Alamo Heights (106), Buda Johnson (99), Canyon (65), SA Veterans Memorial (56), Tivy (21), Seguin (21), Kyle Lehman (12).
