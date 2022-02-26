Lady Antlers take 6-3 win over SAVM in loop play

DRIPPING SPRINGS – Thursday and Saturday games were cancelled at the scheduled three-day Dripping Springs Softball Tournament, but Friday the Lady Antlers did take the field despite less than stellar weather and played two games that ended with a loss and a tie.
Against the Lake Travis Cavaliers, Tivy did not commit an error and did ring up five hits, but fell 9-1.
Lake Travis had a six-run second inning that was kick started with a homerun. The Class 6A cavaliers added three runs in the third inning and had nine hits. Tivy’s lone run came in its half of the third in the hour and a half tourney contest. Hailey Hernandez doubled, then scored off Jordyn Joy’s two-out single. Hernandez and Joy were joined in the hits column by Gabby Watts, Shayla Roth, and Christy Medina.
Watts, Roth, and Medina all stole bases. Tivy had four runners left on base (LOB).
Amelia Balser pitched two innings as the starter. Joy threw one-third in relief.
Tivy’s game with Brenham ended 2-2 when the Lady Antlers rallied from behind twice.
Medina singled, stole second and came home after a passed ball to tie the Cubs 1-1 in the top of the second inning. Hernandez singled and scored in the third when Joy doubled her in and knotted the score after Brenham led 2-1 when the inning began.
Joy finished with two of Tivy’s five hits. Hernandez, Balser and Medina had the others. Millie Howerton stole two bases, while Medina thefted another.
Tivy (5-3-2) left six runners stranded on the base paths.
Joy tossed all four innings, allowing two hits, striking out five, and walking three.
Tivy is back at its own ballpark Tuesday, March 8 hosting Seguin in a District 26-5A matchup.
Earlier in the week, runs scored in each of the first four innings and an additional one in the sixth propelled the Lady Antlers past San Antonio Veterans Memorial 6-3 for another District 26-5A softball win by Tivy at the locals’ home field Tuesday night.
Two runs in the first inning and one each over innings two through four had Tivy in control 5-0. The Patriots came on for three runs in the top of the seventh, before Tivy snuffed out any thoughts of a big comeback.
The win, which moved Tivy to 2-0 in district (5-2-1 overall), spotlighted Tivy's speed on the basepaths that translated into seven steals.
Christy Medina collected three thefts, one of which was home plate in the sixth inning. Millie Howerton stole a pair, while Olivia Ortiz and Gabby Watts had one apiece. Medina also scored twice and batted in a run, plus had one of Tivy's seven hits.
Jordyn Joy led with three hits and two RBIs. Hailey Hernandez had two hits, both doubles, and one RBI. Runs scored were Hernandez and Medina twice. Watts and Ortiz each earned one run.
Joy took the win from the mound in a complete game effort, where she scattered six hits, struck out eight, walked three and was touched for three earned runs.
Tivy lines up for another game on Friday, March 4 with Medina Valley. The non-district affair if in Castroville. Tivy’s next home game is a district contest Tuesday, March 8 versus Seguin.
DRIPPING SPRINGS TOURNAMENT
LADY ANTLERS v LAKE TRAVIS – FEB 25
R H E
TIVY 0 0 1 x x x x -- 1 5 0
LAKE TRAVIS 0 6 3 x x x x -- 9 9 0
LP: Balser
DBL: Tivy H. Hernandez
SB: Tivy Medina, Watts, Roth
LOB: 4
DRIPPING SPRINGS TOURNAMENT
LADY ANTLERS v BRENHAM – FEB 25
R H E
TIVY 0 1 1 0 x x x -- 2 5 1
BRENHAM 1 1 0 0 x x x -- 2 2 1
ND: Joy
DBL: Tivy Joy
SB: Tivy Howerton (2), Medina
LOB: 6
LADY ANTLERS v SA VETERANS MEMORIAL – FEB 22
R H E
TIVY 2 1 1 1 0 1 x -- 6 7 0
VETERANS MEMORIAL 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 -- 3 6 0
Dbl: Tivy H. Hernandez (2)
SB: Tivy Medfina (3), Howerton (2), Ortiz, Watts
WP: Joy
