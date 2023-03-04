Lady Spikes eighth grade track and field athletes won a third straight meet title when they claimed their division in front of hometown fans at the Hal Peterson Middle School Relays held Wednesday, March 1 at Antler Stadium.
The seventh graders also moved up in meet rankings by winning their division, marking weekly improvements from third to second to first after three meets.
Lady Spikes eighth grade
The eighth grade Lady Spikes scored 251 points to better Fredericksburg (192), Boerne North (129), and the HPMS ‘B’ team (5).
HPMS garnered eight first places, seven seconds, eight thirds, nine fourths, seven fifths, and six sixths as the team managed points in all 17 events.
Gracie Thomas won five first places when she finished first in the 100 meters (12.88), 200 (27.05), long jump (15-5), triple jump (32-9), and as a member of the 4x100 that clocked 53.17
Eme Evans, Lily Gonzalez, and Karlynn Way completed the 4x100, and Evans was an individual winner in the 400 (63.51).
Field events accounted for two more firsts when Jilian Stebbins high jumped 4-8, and Julia Veurink pole vaulted 7-6.
Second places were won by Paulina Orta-Mejia in the 400 (65.56) and 800 (2:39), Lauren Holland in the 1600 (6:09), Brooke Bailey in the 100-meter hurdles (18.36), Rylan Adams high jumping 4-4, Ava Campos triple jumping 28-2, and the 4x200 relay (1:59) consisting of Lauren Cummings, Emmery Davila, Gonzalez, and Way.
Individual thirds came from Evans in the 200 (28.49) and triple jump (27-10), Holland in the 2400 (10:05), Sylvia Westra in the 100 hurdles (18.87), Cummings pole vaulting 7-3, Isabella Mills long jumping 13-1, and Khyla Brown throwing discus 74-3.
The 4x400 relay (4:38) was third in its race with legs of Brooke Bailey, Abigail Juarez, Addison Romack, and Orta-Mejia.
Fourth places were posted by Bailey in the 300 hurdles, Rylan Adams in the 100 meters, Romack in the 400, Paige Doty in the 1600, Audrey Nelson in the 2400, Way and Lyla Earl tying in pole vault, Ava Campos in long jump, and Charlotte Copeland at discus.
Fifths came from Doty in the 800 and 1600, Adams in the 100 hurdles, Gonzalez in the 300 hurdles, Danica Blaker in high jump, Nelson at pole vault, and Evans long jumping.
The half dozen sixth finishes came from Juarez running the 400, Hailey Van Nostrand in the 1600 and 2400, Emerson Field high jumping, Antonella Brown in the 300 hurdles, and Rhiley Miller shot putting.
Lady Spikes seventh grade
Enroute to winning their division championship, the seventh graders had nine first places, 11 seconds, 10 thirds, six fourths, three fifths, and five sixths.
Point totals went HPMS 267, Boerne North 175, Fredericksburg 95, HPMS ‘B’ 28.
Firsts were tallied by Layla Hawkins in the 100 meters (13.91), Summer Fahey in the 400 (65.79) and 800 (2:39), Wheatlynn Michael over the 100 hurdles (19.09), Riley Russ in the 300s (55.97), Lani Kincaid pole vaulting 7-0 and triple jumping 29-2, Walker Richards throwing shot 30-9, and Caylee Torres slinging the discus 61-8.
HPMS solo seconds showed for Bayley Boyle in the 100 (14.03), Fahey for the 200 (28.81), Anaya Garcia in the 400 (69.61), Brady Cooksey for the 1600 (6:14), Hattie Gilbreath in the 2400 (9:50), Michael in the 300 hurdles (57.30), Sophia Vargas high jumping 4-2, Kenleigh Honeycutt pole vaulting 6-6, and Torres shotputting 29-7.
Relay teams taking second were the 4x100 (56,40) with Shelbie Cherwinski, Johana Garcia-Ortiz, Merrick Land, and Boyle, and the 4x400 (4:59) of Lyla Farhoudi, Hawkins, Anaya Garcia, and Russ.
Third place points were scored by Cherwinski in the 100 (14.35), Boyle in the 200 (29.32), Russ in the 800 (2:48), Gilbreath in the 1600 (6:17), Land in the 100 hurdles (20.39), Aaliyah Leal in the 300 hurdles (59.38), the 4x200 relay (2:01) with Madison Clark, Peyton Lewis, Johana Garcia-Ortiz, and Kincaid, Clark in the high jump (4-0), Fahey long jumping 12-5, and Richards throwing discus 54-4.
Fourth place Lady Spikes were Cherwinski for the 200, Farhoudi for the 800, Riley Harmes for the 1600, Garcia-Ortiz for the 300 hurdles, Cooksey for the 2400, and Kincaid for long jump.
Three fifth places went to Kincaid in the 200, Farhoudi in the 400, and Sloane Hendricks in triple jump.
The team’s sixth places were spread between Rowan Taylor in the 100, Lewis in the 200 and discus, Harmes in the 2400, and Zerena Perez in long jump.
Both team’s next meet is Wednesday, March 8 in La Vernia.
